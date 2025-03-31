Rohit Sharma’s form ahead of MI vs KKR Clash: A look at his last 10 IPL innings

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be geared up to play the first match at their home ground this season as they will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday (March 31). In the upcoming match, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, the team's batting backbone and former captain.

Rohit Sharma's start of the IPL 2025 has been underwhelming, with just eight runs from the last two matches. Ahead of MI's third game, here is a detailed analysis of his previous 10 IPL innings.

Rohit Sharma’s Last 10 IPL Innings MI vs GT, Ahmedabad (2025) - 8 runs In Rohit’s most recent game against Gujarat Titans, he failed to get going and was dismissed for a modest single-digit score.

MI vs CSK, Chennai (2025) - Duck A rare failure for Rohit in Chennai, falling for a duck against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the franchise.

MI vs LSG, Mumbai (2024) - 68 runs A return to form at Wankhede, where Rohit’s stylish 68 against Lucknow Super Giants displayed his signature elegance, marking a crucial knock.

MI vs KKR, Kolkata (2024) - 19 runs Facing KKR at Eden Gardens, Rohit got off to a good start but couldn't capitalize, falling for 19.

MI vs SRH, Mumbai (2024) - 4 runs A forgettable day at Wankhede as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers restricted him to just 4 runs in a high-pressure contest.

MI vs KKR, Mumbai (2024) - 11 runs Another faceoff with KKR, this time at home, saw Rohit get to play a brief innings.

MI vs LSG, Lucknow (2024) - 4 runs A frustrating outing in Lucknow, where Rohit managed only 4 runs against LSG’s spin-heavy attack on a sluggish pitch.

MI vs DC, Delhi (2024) - 8 runs Rohit struggled to find his timing in a closely contested match against the Delhi Capitals.

MI vs RR, Jaipur (2024) - 6 runs Rajasthan Royals' bowlers kept Rohit under control in Jaipur, dismissing him for just 6 runs.

MI vs PBKS, Mullanpur (2024) - 36 runs Showcased glimpses of his class, though he couldn’t convert it into a more substantial score.

Wankhede Stadium: Rohit’s Fortress Rohit Sharma has often turned Wankhede Stadium into his playground. At this iconic venue, he has amassed 2,295 runs in 80 matches at an impressive average of 34.25. His highest score of an unbeaten 105 runs during the 2024 season. With two of his last 10 innings (68 vs LSG and 4 vs SRH) played at Wankhede, Rohit’s home record should give MI fans hope that he could find his rhythm again against KKR in the upcoming clash.

A Deep Dive into Rohit’s Recent Form Rohit’s recent form reflects a bit of a rollercoaster with flashes of brilliance and periods of struggle. His 68 at Wankhede in 2024 stands out as a display of his classic style, reminding everyone of his vast potential. However, the five single-digit scores—including a rare duck in 2025—suggest that he has struggled with consistency in the league.

In the 2024 season, Rohit scored 417 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.08, hitting 45 boundaries and 26 sixes. While these numbers are solid, they highlight a certain inconsistency compared to his previous dominant seasons. However, his ability to change games with a single knock remains intact, and he is more than capable of turning his form around when it matters most.