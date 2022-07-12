Rohit Sharma's pull shot for 6 hits young girl in the crowd, play halted. Watch

India won the first ODI against England by 10 wickets
Dhawan and Rohit completed 5000 runs opening the innings for India together joining the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly
India is playing the first against England at The Oval in London. During the gameplay, Rohit Sharma's pull shot for a six during the fifth over halted the game for a few moments. Why? A young girl in the spectator crowd faced the brunt of Sharma's favourite pull shot off the bowling of David Willey.
India won the first ODI against England by 10 wickets. During the fifth over of the match David Wiley delivered a ball to Rohit Sharma which connected the middle of the bat and flew towards the crowd position towards fine leg.
A video has gone viral which shows the moments after the umpire signaled a six to the Indian and England cricket team. The camera spans to a girl who was hurt by the ball. A man is seen consoling a little girl in his arms and rubbing her back, probably due to the impact of the ball hitting her.
At this moment the cricketers stopped their play to check if everything was alright. Commentators Ravi Shastri and and Atherton announced that the ball had indeed hit a girl int he crowd.
"It seems someone in the crowd may have gotten hit by this six from Rohit Sharma. Fingers crossed… nobody is hurt," said Atherton. To this, Shastri added, "Yes, looks that way. The way Rohit is looking towards that area, he might have got the message it's probably hit someone".
The camera then once again turned towards the same section of the crowd where the man continued to console the girl, with another person checking on her near the temple area.
A couple of medics were seen running along the boundary ropes to check-in on the girl. However, the delay wasn't for long. Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan went on to add a fifty-plus partnership to give India a win in their chase of 111.
The pair of Dhawan and Rohit completed 5000 runs opening the innings for India together joining the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
England, after being put in to bat, were skittled for 110, their lowest ODI total against India thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 6/19 and Mohammed Shami's three wickets.