Rohit Sharma snubbed? Shubman Gill emerges likely contender to lead India in ODI matches against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are all set to remove Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy, with Shubman Gill replacing him in the upcoming tour of Australia later this month. The development comes on Saturday, just ahead of India's squad announcement for the tour of Australia. India are scheduled to play three ODIs, followed by five T20Is.

Based on a Sportstar report, the BCCI selection committee met virtually on Saturday morning, which was also attended by Shubman Gill. The report also stated that the BCCI has spoken to Rohit and explained the 38-year-old that they are looking for an younger captain in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

Rohit has quit T20Is in 2024 and brought down curtains to his Test career earlier this month. Following Rohit's Test retirement, Gill was appointed as India captain in the longest format. The 25-year-old drew 2-2 against England in the United Kingdom in July in a five-match series.

Earlier, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had advocated for split captaincy, stating it would ease the mental pressure and balances performances for the captain/captains. While Sutyakumar Yadav likeky to stay at helm in T20Is, Gill might take over in Tests and ODIs.