Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars for Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having started their senior India career around the same time, the two stalwarts of the Indian cricket, gradually grew into legends status and are still continuing even as they near 40. While Kohli celebrated his 38th birthday recently, Rohit is 39.

Rohit came into Indian selector's radar in 2006 and made his debut for the Men in Blue in Ireland a year later. Kohli followed suit in 2008, fresh from leading India to the U-19 World Cup triumph in Malaysia. Almost two decades later, Rohit stands at 28011 runs (India & IPL). Kohli is 9938 runs ahead of his fellow mate at 37949 runs.

In IPL, both Rohit and Kohli had different starts. Having already been a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup (then World T20)-winning campaign, Rohit was bought by now-incumbent Deccan Chargers at US$750,000 (approximately ₹3.01 crore) in 2008. Kohli was drafted into Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the U-19 pool for around ₹20.1 lakh.

Virat & Rohit's giant leap in 2011 Both Rohit and Kohli took a big leap in terms of IPL salaries during the 2011 mega auction. After his three seasons with Deccan Chargers, Rohit shifted his base to Mumbai after Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping 2,000,000 USD (approximately ₹9 crore in 2011), a rise of more than 160%. Kohli was retained by RCB in 2011 for ₹8.16 crore.

Incidentally, both Rohit and Kohli took up their Mumbai Indians and RCB captaincy duties in 2013. A year later, at the 2014 mega auction, Rohit and Kohli become the faces of their respective franchises, and earned identical salaries of ₹12.5 crore per year through 2017.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma reappointed as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027

Virat Kohli breaks cap in 2018 Ahead of 2018 IPL, RCB broke the top retention slab to invest ₹17 crore ( ₹2 crore more than the top bracket) per season on Kohli till 2021. At Mumbai Indians, Rohit earned ₹15 crore as per the IPL's top-retention slab at that time. It was during the same period, Mumbai Indians won IPL titles in 2019 and 2020, under Rohit.

While Kohli took a ₹2 crore pay cut in 2022 voluntarily, Rohit remained their top-paid Indian player at ₹16 crore as their primary retention. Post 2024, things changed for both Rohit and Virat. The RCB hiked Kohli's salary by ₹6 crores to ₹21 crore in 2025, thereby making him the highest-paid Indian retention all time in IPL history.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians prioritised Jasprit Bumrah as their top retention, keeping the fourth slot for Rohit at ₹16.3 crore. If calculated their salaries, Kohli has earned just ₹2.01 crore more than Rohit in the past 19 IPL seasons from 2008 to 2026.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli IPL salaries

Year Virat Kohli's IPL salaries (all RCB) Rohit Sharma's IPL salaries 2026 ₹ 21 crore ₹ 16.3 crore - Mumbai Indians 2025 ₹ 21 crore (+40%) ₹ 16.3 crore (+2%) - Mumbai Indians 2024 ₹ 15 crore ₹ 16 crore - Mumbai Indians 2023 ₹ 15 crore ₹ 16 crore - Mumbai Indians 2022 ₹ 15 crore (-12%) ₹ 16 crore (+7%) - Mumbai Indians 2021 ₹ 17 crore ₹ 15 crore - Mumbai Indians 2020 ₹ 17 crore ₹ 15 crore - Mumbai Indians 2019 ₹ 17 crore ₹ 15 crore - Mumbai Indians 2018 ₹ 17 crore (+36%) ₹ 15 crore (+20%) - Mumbai Indians 2017 ₹ 12.5 crore ₹ 12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians 2016 ₹ 12.5 crore ₹ 12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians 2015 ₹ 12.5 crore ₹ 12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians 2014 ₹ 12.5 crore (+31%) ₹ 12.5 crore (+17%) - Mumbai Indians 2013 ₹ 9.57 crore (+9%) ₹ 10.64 crore (+9%) - Mumbai Indians 2012 ₹ 8.74 crore (+7%) ₹ 9.71 crore (+7%) - Mumbai Indians 2011 ₹ 8.16 crore (+ 3456%) ₹ 9.06 crore (+163%) - Mumbai Indians 2010 ₹ 22.95 lakh (-6%) ₹ 3.44 Cr (-6%) - Deccan Chargers 2009 ₹ 24.4 lakh (+21%) ₹ 3.66 crore (+21%) - Deccan Chargers 2008 ₹ 20.1 lakh ₹ 3.01 crore - Deccan Chargers Total ₹ 232.15 crore ₹ 230.14 crore Stats from Cricbuzz

Rohit Sharma returns to MI captaincy Meanwhile, on Friday, Mumbai Indians announced Rohit as their new captain, two weeks after former skipper Hardik Pandya joined Punjab Kings. This is Rohit's second stint as Mumbai Indians captain, having become the first to win five IPL titles. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni became the second to achieve the feat.