Rohit Sharma’s IPL stats against Chennai Super Kings: All you need to know about star batter’s show ahead of MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be geared up to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday (April 20) and Rohit Sharma's performance will be in the limelight. The former MI skipper's statistics have been underwhelming this season, but will he rediscover his magic at the venue? It will be something to watch out for. Ahead of the game, let's take a deep dive into Rohit Sharma’s IPL stats against CSK.

Rohit Sharma vs CSK Rohit Sharma has played 35 IPL innings against CSK so far. He has scored 896 runs at an average of 28.9 and a strike rate of 129. He has smashed seven fifties and played a memorable knock of 105* at the Wankhede stadium, last season.

Rohit Sharma's performance against CSK in the previous five games 0(4)

105*(63)

0(3)

21(13)

18(14)

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma's form in IPL 2025 has been far from his usual standards. In six innings, he has amassed just 82 runs at an average of 13.7 and a strike rate of 144. In their previous game against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, he got dismissed for a four-ball duck.

Rohit Sharma's fortress - Wankhede Stadium The Wankhede Stadium has been a hunting ground for Rohit Sharma. Since the 2024 season, he has amassed 331 runs in 10 IPL innings at an average of 36.8 and a strike rate of 160, including a fifty and a century at the venue. His boundary-hitting prowess, with a boundary every four balls, makes him a formidable force at the home ground.

Rohit Sharma vs current CSK bowlers Rohit has struggled against Khaleel Ahmed in the IPL. He has scored just 28 runs in 7 innings with three dismissals, averaging 9.3 at a strike rate of 65. Against Ravichandran Ashwin, he has amassed 105 runs in 20 IPL innings with an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 90.

Ravindra Jadeja has not troubled him much either. Rohit has registered 93 runs in 17 IPL innings with an average of 31 runs and a strike rate of 109.

Rohit Sharma has an upper hand against Sam Curran in T20s, he has scored 61 runs off nine innings at a strike rate of 179, being dismissed only once.

However, when it comes to Shreyas Gopal, Rohit got dismissed on his deliveries twice in the 4 times they faced each other. Shreyas conceded just 23 runs.

MI vs CSK Head-to-head details Matches played: 38

Matches won by MI: 20

Matches won by CSK: 18