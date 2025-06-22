Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash after calling Yuzvendra Chahal ‘cartoon’; fans say ‘what a shame’

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh became a victim of social media backlash after she called another Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal a 'cartoon'. The incident took place during a YouTube show hosted by former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

In the show, Harbhajan and Geeta show Rohit and Ritika pictures of certain cricketers asking the latter couple to what comes to their minds after seeing their pictures. The first picture that came out was Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit calling him 'Jaatta'.

The next picture that came out was of Chahal. While Rohit took a pause (along with a cheeky smile) to get the exact word, Ritika came up with a spontaneous response, “cartoon,” leaving everyone in splits. “Usually he is a cartoon,” added Ritika. The clip went viral in no time. Notably, Chahal shares a great bond with Rohit and Ritika.

Ritika calling Chahal a 'cartoon' didn't go well with the fans as they left no stone unturned to criticise Rohit's wife on social media. “Such a shameless behaviour, who gave her right to call Yuzi a cartoon…But now no one will have a problem with it, Imagine the outrage if Anushka Had said that,” one user said.

Rohit Sharma reveals proposal story Earlier, during the same show, Rohit revealed how he proposed Ritika in a cricket field by taking her out on the pretext of having ice cream together. “My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive apparently)," Rohit recalled.

"She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let’s go out to eat ice cream, I’m bored. Then we took the car out, we left. We left from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Worli. So, she asked where is the ice cream shop? She does not know anything after Bandra. I told her there's a good one in Borivali, where I live. You’ve never come, so let me show you.

"It was a ground and it was pitch dark and she didn’t realise it was a ground. Then I had already told my friend to set up something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. We parked the car. Then I went on my knees, in the middle of the pitch. Then, I proposed to her,” added Rohit with a beaming smile on his face.