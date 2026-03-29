Rohit Sharma smashes fastest fifty of his IPL career in MI vs KKR clash

Rohit Sharma has once again shown why he remains one of the most explosive batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians star player smashed his fastest-ever fifty in the tournament’s history, reaching the milestone in just 23 balls during the team's opening match of IPL 2026.
This remarkable knock not only marked a personal best for the Hitman but also set the tone for the Mumbai Indians’ campaign. His innings powered MI to a strong start in the second innings in the high-octane T20 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Rohit Sharma's previous fastest fifty in the IPL came off 25 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 final at Eden Gardens. That knock had helped the Mumbai Indians lift the title that year. Eleven years later, the 38-year-old has bettered his own benchmark with a more aggressive approach right from the powerplay.
The ease with which he found the boundary ropes highlighted his timeless class and improved fitness. Coming into the 2026 season after a solid 2025 campaign where he scored 418 runs including four fifties, Rohit looks hungrier than ever.
With this half-century, Rohit Sharma now has 50 fifty-plus scores in IPL history. He sits fourth on the all-time list:
Virat Kohli – 72
David Warner – 66
Shikhar Dhawan – 53
Rohit Sharma – 50
This achievement puts him in rare air alongside the greatest names in league cricket. While Kohli leads the pack, Rohit’s consistency as a top-order batter continues to inspire millions.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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