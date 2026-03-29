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Rohit Sharma smashes fastest fifty of his IPL career in MI vs KKR clash

Rohit Sharma's previous fastest half-century was against CSK in the 2015 final at Eden Gardens.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 Mar 2026, 10:31 PM IST
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Rohit Sharma smashes fastest fifty of his IPL career
Rohit Sharma smashes fastest fifty of his IPL career(REUTERS)
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Rohit Sharma has once again shown why he remains one of the most explosive batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians star player smashed his fastest-ever fifty in the tournament’s history, reaching the milestone in just 23 balls during the team's opening match of IPL 2026.

This remarkable knock not only marked a personal best for the Hitman but also set the tone for the Mumbai Indians’ campaign. His innings powered MI to a strong start in the second innings in the high-octane T20 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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Breaking his own record

Rohit Sharma's previous fastest fifty in the IPL came off 25 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 final at Eden Gardens. That knock had helped the Mumbai Indians lift the title that year. Eleven years later, the 38-year-old has bettered his own benchmark with a more aggressive approach right from the powerplay.

The ease with which he found the boundary ropes highlighted his timeless class and improved fitness. Coming into the 2026 season after a solid 2025 campaign where he scored 418 runs including four fifties, Rohit looks hungrier than ever.

Rohit Sharma joins elite list in IPL 50-plus scores

With this half-century, Rohit Sharma now has 50 fifty-plus scores in IPL history. He sits fourth on the all-time list:

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Virat Kohli – 72

David Warner – 66

Shikhar Dhawan – 53

Rohit Sharma – 50

This achievement puts him in rare air alongside the greatest names in league cricket. While Kohli leads the pack, Rohit’s consistency as a top-order batter continues to inspire millions.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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