Roland Garros bids heartfelt farewell to Rafael Nadal: 'You made me feel like a Frenchman,' says legend

Rafael Nadal was honoured on Sunday (May 25) at Roland Garros to mark one of the most heartwarming moments in tennis history. The legend was given a farewell at the place where he built his legacy. Nadal who officially retired last November, returned to the French Open, not to play, but to receive an emotional goodbye from his fans.

Tribute to Rafael Nadal The stadium was packed with thousands of supporters wearing orange shirts that read “Merci Rafa” (Thank you, Rafa). Nadal walked onto the clay court one last time and was welcomed with applause. The 38-year-old tennis icon had tears in his eyes.

“I don’t know where to start after playing on this court for the past 20 years,” Nadal said while delivering his speech. “Winning, losing, but especially being moved every time I have had the chance to be here.”

Rafa Nadal's unmatchable record Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open remains unmatched. He has retired by playing 115 French Open matches and has dominated the red clay for years, therefore he is called the undisputed “King of Clay."

He has won 14 titles at the clay court (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). Notably, he won the French Open without losing a set four times - in 2008, 2010, 2017, and 2020.

Rafael Nadal honoured with a plaque To honour Rafa, a special trophy was presented, and a permanent plaque was installed on the court. The plaque includes Nadal’s 14 title years and even his footprint, symbolising the mark he has left on Roland Garros.

"It's a present that I can't describe in words," Nadal expressed.

"But for me it was and it is and it's always going to be a huge honor and very, very emotional to have this spot on the most important court of my tennis career, without a doubt," he added.

Rafa Nadal's emotional words for fans Nadal has connected deeply with the French crowd over the years and expressed gratitude in his speech.

“Thank you, France. Thank you, Paris. You have given me emotions and moments I could never have imagined...You made me feel like a Frenchman,” he said.

A legend among legends Rafa Nadal was joined by his greatest rivals and legendary players, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Together, the Big Four stood on the court, no longer as competitors but as friends.

