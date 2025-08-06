Roman Anthony set to finalize 8-year, $130m extension with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with rookie outfielder Roman Anthony. The deal, which includes a club option for a ninth season, will ensure Anthony remains with the team through 2034, with escalators that could push the total value to $230 million.

Roman Anthony's performance Since his major league debut on June 9, 2025, Roman Anthony has been a significant part of the Red Sox. The former No. 1 prospect has lived up to the hype, slashing an impressive .283/.400/.428 with two home runs, 19 RBIs, and 15 doubles in just 46 games.

A viral 497-foot grand slam in Triple-A Worcester, with an exit velocity of 115.6 mph, showcased his raw power before his call-up, setting the stage for his meteoric rise.

Boston Red Sox's strategy The Red Sox are no strangers to locking in young talent, and Anthony’s extension aligns with their long-term vision. He will join a promising group of players, including left-hander Garrett Crochet, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, infielder Kristian Campbell, and right-hander Brayan Bello, all signed through at least 2030.

Additional details about the deal This deal, starting in 2026, pushes Roman Anthony’s free agency from 2031 to at least 2034, giving Boston control through his age-30 season if the club option is exercised. The escalators, tied to awards voting and All-star selections, reflect confidence in his potential to become a cornerstone player.

Roman Anthony's extension after Rafael Devers' exit Roman Anthony’s extension comes at a crucial moment for the Red Sox, who faced fan backlash after trading star hitter Rafael Devers to San Francisco in June 2025. Since then, Boston has surged back into contention, posting a 35-17 record after hitting a season-low five games under .500.