Rome Odunze injury update: Why is Chicago Bears star WR not playing against Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 15 matchup?

Chicago Bears fans got disappointing news just before kickoff on Sunday (December 14), when wide receiver Rome Odunze was ruled out against the Cleveland Browns. The second-year star, who leads the team in receiving, aggravated a lingering foot injury during pregame warmups, forcing him to sit out despite being initially listed as active.

The sudden setback in warmups Rome Odunze had been questionable entering the Week 15 matchup after missing the previous game against the Green Bay Packers—the first absence of his NFL career. He practiced on a limited basis all week, and reports indicated optimism that he would be able to play. However, during pregame warmups at Soldier Field, the injury worsened, leading to a last-minute change.

This mirrors a similar issue from last week when cornerback Kyler Gordon aggravated a groin injury in warmups and was placed on injured reserve. For Odunze, the decision prioritized long-term health as the 9-4 Bears push for the playoffs.

History of the foot injury The problem traces back to October when Rome Odunze first appeared on the injury report with a heel issue. He described it as "not a simple fix," requiring ongoing monitoring with the team's medical staff. Reports later identified it as a stress fracture in his foot, which he managed until it sidelined him in Week 14.

Despite the nagging pain, Odunze has been Chicago's top receiver this season, pacing the team with 44 receptions, 661 yards, and six touchdowns through 13 games.

Impact on the Chicago Bears' offense With Odunze out, the Bears leaned on receivers like DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Devin Duvernay. Rookie Luther Burden III could see increased targets after stepping up last week. Quarterback Caleb Williams loses his primary weapon, but Chicago's depth will be tested against a struggling 3-10 Browns team missing stars like Denzel Ward and David Njoku.

Other Bears inactives included quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness), running back Travis Homer, and several defenders.