Ronda Rousey’s 17-second armbar crushes Gina Carano comeback in Jake Paul MVP Netflix spectacle

Inglewood’s Intuit Dome transformed into a Hollywood-style arena on May 16, as Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions delivered a Netflix card packed with nostalgia, star power, and raw action. Long before the main event, the buzz felt electric. Celebrities, former fighters, and die-hard fans packed the stands to celebrate the return of legends like Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. What unfolded was pure MMA magic, capped by a lightning-fast finish that left everyone stunned.
The night kicked off with fireworks. Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne demolished former UFC champion Junior dos Santos with a brutal first-round knockout. Moments later, Francis Ngannou sent the arena into a roar after landing a terrifying counter left hand to finish Philipe Lins at 4:31 of round one. Ngannou then circled the cage and yelled straight toward Jon Jones sitting cageside, adding extra drama to the heavyweight clash.
Next came the welterweight barnburner fans had been waiting for. Mike Perry and Nate Diaz turned the cage into a bloody war zone. By the end of the second round, Diaz’s face was cut open, the canvas looked like a crime scene, and Perry stormed around demanding a future fight with Jake Paul. The doctor wisely stopped the contest, handing Perry the TKO win. Fans stood on chairs, phones out, capturing every chaotic second.
All eyes, however, stayed glued to the main event. As “Bad Reputation” hit the speakers and the lights dropped, the Intuit Dome erupted for Ronda Rousey’s return after nearly a decade away. Across the cage stood Gina Carano, the original face of women’s MMA and a longtime fantasy matchup for Rousey fans.
The fight lasted just 17 seconds. Rousey exploded forward, clinched instantly, hit a perfect judo takedown, and locked in her signature armbar before Carano could react. Tap came fast. Rousey stood victorious in the center of the cage, looking every bit like the unstoppable champion who once changed women’s MMA forever. Cageside observers, including media and LA mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt, could only stare in disbelief at the speed of the finish.
If this truly marked Ronda Rousey’s final fight, it delivered the perfect storybook ending. A sold-out Netflix spectacle, a dominant victory, and a heartfelt reminder of why she remains one of MMA’s all-time greats. Jake Paul’s MVP card proved once again that combat sports and entertainment make an unbeatable combination.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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