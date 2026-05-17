Ronda Rousey’s 17-second armbar crushes Gina Carano comeback in Jake Paul MVP Netflix spectacle

Inglewood’s Intuit Dome transformed into a Hollywood-style arena on May 16, as Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions delivered a Netflix card packed with nostalgia, star power, and raw action. Long before the main event, the buzz felt electric. Celebrities, former fighters, and die-hard fans packed the stands to celebrate the return of legends like Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. What unfolded was pure MMA magic, capped by a lightning-fast finish that left everyone stunned.
The night kicked off with fireworks. Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne demolished former UFC champion Junior dos Santos with a brutal first-round knockout. Moments later, Francis Ngannou sent the arena into a roar after landing a terrifying counter left hand to finish Philipe Lins at 4:31 of round one. Ngannou then circled the cage and yelled straight toward Jon Jones sitting cageside, adding extra drama to the heavyweight clash.
Next came the welterweight barnburner fans had been waiting for. Mike Perry and Nate Diaz turned the cage into a bloody war zone. By the end of the second round, Diaz’s face was cut open, the canvas looked like a crime scene, and Perry stormed around demanding a future fight with Jake Paul. The doctor wisely stopped the contest, handing Perry the TKO win. Fans stood on chairs, phones out, capturing every chaotic second.
All eyes, however, stayed glued to the main event. As “Bad Reputation” hit the speakers and the lights dropped, the Intuit Dome erupted for Ronda Rousey’s return after nearly a decade away. Across the cage stood Gina Carano, the original face of women’s MMA and a longtime fantasy matchup for Rousey fans.
The fight lasted just 17 seconds. Rousey exploded forward, clinched instantly, hit a perfect judo takedown, and locked in her signature armbar before Carano could react. Tap came fast. Rousey stood victorious in the center of the cage, looking every bit like the unstoppable champion who once changed women’s MMA forever. Cageside observers, including media and LA mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt, could only stare in disbelief at the speed of the finish.
If this truly marked Ronda Rousey’s final fight, it delivered the perfect storybook ending. A sold-out Netflix spectacle, a dominant victory, and a heartfelt reminder of why she remains one of MMA’s all-time greats. Jake Paul’s MVP card proved once again that combat sports and entertainment make an unbeatable combination.