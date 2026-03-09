Row over England leaving India before West Indies and South Africa — ICC clarifies travel rules

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted international travel, leaving several teams stranded in India days after the conclusion of the 2026 T20 World Cup. While England returned home soon after their semifinal defeat, West Indies and South Africa have remained stuck due to widespread airspace restrictions, triggering criticism and questions over the International Cricket Council’s handling of team departures.

Specifically, the West Indies have been unable to depart since their final match on 1 March. Similarly, South Africa remains grounded after their semifinal defeat to New Zealand on 4 March.

In contrast, the England team returned home shortly after losing their semifinal to India on 5 March. The disparity has fuelled intense debate, with critics questioning the ICC over potential favouritism. The central grievance asks why England secured immediate passage while the West Indies and the Proteas remained stranded.

Some of the sharpest rebukes have come from within the English cricket community. Michael Vaughan, the former England captain and prominent commentator, publicly condemned the situation, alleging that the ICC provided preferential logistics for the English side.

“All teams in this situation should be treated the same. Just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count,” he said.

According to the BBC, the ICC has officially addressed these allegations.

“Decisions on departure sequencing are being driven solely by airspace availability, aircraft routing permissions, visa requirements and operational safety considerations. Any suggestion that teams have been prioritised based on anything other than these constraints is incorrect,” BBC quoted an ICC spokesperson.

Growing Frustration The tension peaked days ago when West Indies head coach Daren Sammy took to X to express his exhaustion. He initially posted, “I just wanna go home,” followed by a series of increasingly frustrated messages about the logistical stalemate.

According to media reports, a chartered flight has finally been arranged to transport the Caribbean squad home on Tuesday, while the South Africans are scheduled to depart on Monday. The ICC also provided further details on the circumstances that allowed England to leave India ahead of the other teams.