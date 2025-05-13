Royal Challengers Bengaluru new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check RCB's remaining match dates, venues, timings & more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently in a strong position to clinch the playoffs berth in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led team started the season on a high note and has maintained the momentum since then. They will seek to continue their winning streak of four matches in the remaining league-stage games.

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced by the revised schedule for the upcoming games after a week-long suspension due to security concerns. The IPL will resume on May 17, and RCB, currently among the top contenders, are eyeing a playoff spot.

IPL revised schedule The revised schedule includes the remaining 17 matches (12 league-stage games and 5 playoff matches) to be played across six venues: Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai. The final match is scheduled for the 3rd of June 2025.

With three crucial league-stage matches remaining, here’s a look at the RCB's revised schedule, including match dates, venues, timings, and playoffs scenarios.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the IPL 2025 points table Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently in the second position of the IPL 2025 Points Table with 8 wins from 11 matches. They have 16 points and an NRR of +0.482.

RCB Playoffs scenario: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have three matches remaining and they need to win just one game and get 18 points in order to seal their place in the top four. They will have a significant chance of making it to the top two if they win two or more matches.

If they lose all three matches then their qualification will be dependent on the other team's result and NRR as they will be stuck at 16 points.

RCB revised schedule for the remaining matches: RCB have their remaining matches against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants. Two of these three games will played at RCB's home ground M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Let's look at their new schedule, venues and timings:

Fixture Date Day Venue Time Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders 17th May 2025 Saturday M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 23rd May 2025 Friday M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 27th May 2025 Tuesday Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM IST