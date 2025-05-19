Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as Lungi Ngidi's temporary replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for their star bowler Lungi Ngidi. It is to be noted that Muzarabani has been named as a temporary replacement and won't be eligible for retention in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 28-year-old will join RCB for ₹75 Lakh.

Lungi Ngidi's replacement Lungi Ngidi will go back to South Africa ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting on June 11.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Lungisani Ngidi, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties," IPL stated in a release. "The replacement will be effective from May 26, 2025," it added further.

RCB have already qualified for the Playoffs and will want to seek the top two spots by winning the remaining games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Lungi will be available for RCB's next clash at their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, on May 23.

"6 feet 8 inches tall, 28-year-old Zimbabwean speedster - Blessing Muzarabani has been announced as RCB’s temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi who returns to South Africa on the 26th!" RCB posted on their Instagram handle.

Who is Blessing Muzarabani? Blessing Muzarabani is a right-arm pacer from Zimbabwe. He has played 70 T20Is so far and has claimed 78 wickets. He has also represented his country in 55 ODIs and 12 Test matches.

Lungi Ngidi's Stats Lungi Ngidi who was signed by RCB for ₹1 crore, played one game for the franchise in the 2025 season of the tournament. He took a three-wicket haul in the match and ended with figures of 3/30. He registered an economy rate of 7.50.

Rules for signing temporary replacements According to the updated IPL rules due to the one-week suspension of the tournament, the franchises are allowed to sign temporary replacements for the remainder of the IPL 2025 considering the unique ongoing situation. Notably, any temporary replacements signed after the league's suspension will not be eligible for retention in the next season.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the IPL stated.

