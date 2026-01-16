RCB W Vs GG W, WPL 2026 LIVE Score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl

RCB W Vs GG W, WPL 2026 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, remain the only unbeaten side in WPL 2026 with two commanding wins and sit atop the points table. They take on Gujarat Giants (GG), captained by Ashleigh Gardner, who started strongly with two wins but suffered a setback against Mumbai Indians. This high-stakes clash at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy promises fireworks, with RCB chasing a third straight victory and GG aiming to reclaim momentum.
Key battles include Mandhana facing her nemesis Gardner, explosive batting from Grace Harris and Sophie Devine, and strong bowling from Nadine de Klerk and Renuka Singh. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat
Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Anushka Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
Gujarat Giants Women have have won the toss and opted to bowl.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the top of the points table with 4 points and an NRR of +1.964 after winning both the matches played so far.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are third with 4 points and an NRR of +0.105 after two wins and a loss.
The match will broadcast on Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Total matches – 8
Won by batting first – 3,
Won by batting second – 5
Average 1st Innings score – 177
Average 1st Innings win score – 204
Total matches – 6
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3
Matches won by Gujarat Giants – 3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma/Ayushi Soni, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur
Welcome to our live coverage of Match 9 of WPL 2026. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash as table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with a dangerous Gujarat Giants side looking to bounce back. Stay tuned for toss, lineups, and live updates.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.