RCB W Vs GG W, WPL 2026 LIVE Score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl

RCB W Vs GG W, WPL 2026 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, remain the only unbeaten side in WPL 2026 with two commanding wins and sit atop the points table. They take on Gujarat Giants (GG), captained by Ashleigh Gardner, who started strongly with two wins but suffered a setback against Mumbai Indians. This high-stakes clash at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy promises fireworks, with RCB chasing a third straight victory and GG aiming to reclaim momentum.

Key battles include Mandhana facing her nemesis Gardner, explosive batting from Grace Harris and Sophie Devine, and strong bowling from Nadine de Klerk and Renuka Singh. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM).

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Anushka Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge