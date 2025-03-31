RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Dhoni and Dravid’s heartwarming reunion steals show after Rajasthan Royals’ win

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won a thrilling clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30. In a moment that transcended the fierce rivalry on the field, the packed Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati witnessed an unforgettable scene after the match. Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni approached an injured Rahul Dravid, who walked onto the field with crutches, to check on his well-being.

After Rajasthan Royals secured a six-run victory against CSK, Dhoni shared a brief conversation with the former head coach of India, who had injured his leg playing a cricket match in Bengaluru before the start of IPL 2025. He also ushered CSK’s younger players to pay their respects to the legendary Dravid. This heartfelt meeting quickly caught the attention of netizens.

Rajasthan Royals’ First Win Rajasthan Royals broke their losing streak and clinched their first match of the season under Riyan Parag’s captaincy. Batting first, RR managed to post 182/9 on the board. CSK’s batters tried chasing the target but fell short by six runs. RR’s Nitish Rana, who smashed 81 runs off just 36 balls, was named Player of the Match.

Also Read | Is Sunil Narine ready for MI vs KKR match? KKR coach gives update

Riyan Parag on RR’s Win “Feels good. Took some time—it was two games, but it felt long. We felt we were 20 runs short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. But we bowled very well. The bowlers stepped up and executed our collective plans. We’ve had two tough games—going for 280 in one and then not being able to defend around 180 in the second. Luckily, we had a few options in this game; Nitish and I were also there. I just did what felt instinctive as a captain today,” Riyan Parag said after the game.