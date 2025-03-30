RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Guwahati Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Pitch report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming and more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (March 30). The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

In the upcoming match, Rajasthan Royals will want to break their losing streak and clinch their first win of the season. On the other hand, CSK who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)at their home ground in their previous game, will want to bounce back and register a win.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Pitch Report The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati typically offers a high-scoring surface. With a dry and slightly abrasive surface, spinners are likely to play a key role. The team batting first will aim for a total in the 190-200 range, and it could be a thrilling chase depending on how the spinners control the middle overs.

In the previous game played at this venue, RR batters managed to score 151/9 in 20 overs. KKR registered a win by chasing the total in just 17.3 overs.

IPL Statistics at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Highest Team Score - 199/4, RR vs DC (2023)

Lowest Team Score - 142/9, DC vs RR (2023)

Rajasthan Royals IPL stats at Guwahati Matches played: 5

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 3

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 199

RR vs CSK, Guwahati Weather Report According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Guwahati will be around 28 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and will lower to 23 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will be in the range of 51% to 67% during the match hours. There is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Probable Playing XIIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya/Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match time The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM IST. The RR vs CSK game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live telecast details The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will telecast the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash.