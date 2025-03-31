RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag fined for IPL code of conduct breach; Details

Riyan has been fined ₹12 lakh for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Rajasthan Royals' game against Chennai Super Kings on March 30, Sunday. The penalty was imposed for violating the league's over-rate rules.

"Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March 2025," IPL released a statement.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," it further stated.

RR vs CSK match Rajasthan Royals broke their losing streak and clinched their first match of the season under Riyan Parag’s captaincy. Batting first, RR managed to post 182/9 on the board. CSK’s batters tried chasing the target but fell short by six runs. RR’s Nitish Rana, who smashed 81 runs off just 36 balls, was named Player of the Match.

Riyan Parag on RR's Win “Feels good. Took some time—it was two games, but it felt long. We’ve had two tough games—going for 280 in one and then not being able to defend around 180 in the second. Luckily, we had a few options in this game; Nitish and I were also there. I just did what felt instinctive as a captain today," Riyan Parag said after the game.

IPL’s Revised Penal Code for Over-rate Violations In the 2025 IPL season, the regulations governing slow over-rates have been significantly revised from the previous year. A key change is the elimination of automatic captain suspensions.

“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.

In the 2024 season, a captain faced a mandatory one-match ban if his team committed slow over-rate offenses in three straight games. However, this has now been replaced with a demerit points framework in the ongoing IPL 2025.

According to the updated rules, skippers will face monetary penalties and accumulate demerit points for slow over-rates, with a typical fine of 25% of their match fee. These points remain active for 36 months, and repeated violations could trigger steeper punishments. For instance, if a team reaches four demerit points, a 100% fine might be incurred, potentially leading to even tougher sanctions.