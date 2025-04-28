RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 28th of April, Monday. The match will be played at RR's home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The Riyan Parag-led RR, who have struggled to secure wins, will aim to bounce back and register their third victory this season. On the other hand, Shubman Gill's GT, who have been unstoppable this season, will want to cement their position in the top four by bagging two more points.

Pitch Report Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known to be a balanced pitch. It is expected to favour batters and bowlers both. The venue has assisted the chasing teams 38 out of 59 times. So, the team winning toss would want to bowl first. A score around 175 - 190 can be considered a par score for tomorrow's game.

Weather Report, Jaipur According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Jaipur will be around 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 31 degrees Celsius, towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate 10 per cent during match hours. There is a negligible possibility of rain and the sky will mostly be clear throughout the game.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - IPL Stats Matches played: 59

Matches won batting first: 21

Matches won batting second: 38

No result: 0

Highest total by a team: 217/6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RR (2023)

Lowest total by a team: 59 - RR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

Highest individual score by a player: 113* - Virat Kohli

Best bowling figures by a player: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir

Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Matches played: 59

Matches won: 37

Matches lost: 22

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 214

Lowest score: 59

Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Matches played: 2

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 0

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 199

Lowest score: 119

Probable XIIs Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudarshan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Head-to-head details Matches played: 7

Matches won by RR: 1

Matches won by GT: 6

Matches tied: 0