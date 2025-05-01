RR vs MI, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 1st of May, Thursday. The match will be played at RR's home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Riyan Parag's RR, who won their previous game powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal will want to carry the momentum in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led MI who are good contenders to make it to the top four, will try to inch closer to Playoffs by victory in the upcoming clash.

Pitch Report The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be flat in the upcoming match. A score between 170 to 180 can be considered a par score here. However, the previous match saw both teams scoring more than 200 runs. The teams that win the toss will want to opt for bowling.

Weather Report, Jaipur According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Jaipur will be around 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 29 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 22% to 37% during match hours. There is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – IPL Stats Matches played: 60

Matches won batting first: 21

Matches won batting second: 39

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 217

Lowest total by a team: 59

Highest individual score by a player: 113* – Virat Kohli

Best bowling figures by a player: 6/14 – Sohail Tanvir

Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Matches played: 60

Matches won batting first: 38

Matches won batting second: 22

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 214

Lowest total by a team: 59

Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Matches played: 8

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 6

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 179

Lowest score: 92

Probable XIIs Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal/Shubham Dubey

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickleton (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Head-to-head details Matches played: 30

Matches won by RR: 14

Matches won by MI: 15

Matches tied: 0