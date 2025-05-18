RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, weather forecast, key numbers, and probable XIIs ahead of the RR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2025.

Aachal Maniyar
Published18 May 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Riyan Parag celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals(PTI)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will encounter Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 18th of May, Sunday. The match will be played at RR's home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Sanju Samson's RR, who have already been eliminated from the Playoffs race will want to end their IPL 2025 campaign on a high note by winning the remaining games. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS, will want to clinch victory and inch closer to the top four spot.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be balanced. While the deck will be favourable for batters, it will also assist the spinners. A score above 190 runs can be considered a competitive score.

Weather Report, Jaipur

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Jaipur will be around 42 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 40 degrees Celsius towards the end. The weather is expected to be sunny and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – IPL Stats

Matches played: 61

Matches won batting first: 22

Matches won batting second: 39

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 217

Lowest total by a team: 59

Highest individual score by a player: 113* – Virat Kohli

Best bowling figures by a player: 6/14 – Sohail Tanvir

Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Matches played: 61

Matches won batting first: 38

Matches won batting second: 23

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 214

Lowest total by a team: 59

Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Matches played: 6

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 184

Lowest score: 124

Probable XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (Captain), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar

Head-to-head details

Matches played: 29

Matches won by RR: 17

Matches won by PBKS: 12

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

RR in previous five matches: Lost, Lost, Won, Lost, Lost

PBKS in previous five matches: Won, Won, No result, Lost, Won

