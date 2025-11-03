Mammoth ₹51 crore for Team India—BCCI announces prize money after Women's WC win; Saikia claims award raised by 300%

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia declared a cash prize of ₹51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India, adding that the ICC chairman Jay Shah “increased women's prize money by 300%”.

"Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI (serving as secretary of BCCI from 2019 to 2024), he has brought about many transformations in women's cricket. Pay parity was also addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300 per cent. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of ₹51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff," ANI quoted Saikia as saying.

He added, “In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers... Women's cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semifinals...”

India Vs South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup Final 2025 In the final, South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first. India got off to a strong start with a century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 off 58 balls, eight fours) and Shafali Verma, followed by a 62-run stand between Shafali (87 off 78 balls, seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 37 balls, one four), putting India in a solid position at 166/2.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 off 29 balls, two fours) and Deepti Sharma added 52 runs to take the total past 200. A late assault from Deepti (58 off 58 balls, three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24 balls, three fours and two sixes) propelled India to 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was South Africa’s top wicket-taker.

South Africa started with a fifty-run partnership, but Tazmin Brits (23 off 35 balls, two fours and a six) fell early. Despite captain Laura Wolvaardt’s dominance, breakthroughs from Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani left South Africa struggling at 148/5.

Wolvaardt tried to rebuild with a 61-run sixth-wicket partnership alongside Annerie Dercksen (37 off 35 balls, one four and two sixes), continuing her brilliant form with 101 off 98 balls (11 fours and a six), following her 169 in the semifinals against England. However, Deepti Sharma’s game-changing spell removed both set batters, leaving the Proteas at 221/8. Deepti became the first Indian woman to take four wickets in a World Cup final and eventually finished with a five-wicket haul (5/39). India bowled out South Africa for 246, sealing a historic maiden World Cup triumph.

