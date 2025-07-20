Ruben Amorim gives take on Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon’s debuts in Manchester United’s pre-season draw against Leeds

Manchester United’s pre-season campaign began with a draw against Leeds United in Stockholm, offering fans a first glimpse of new signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in action. Both debutants played 45 minutes before substitutions. Ruben Amorim, the club's manager, shared his thoughts on their performances and the team’s overall display.

Ruben Amorim on Matheus Cunha Matheus Cunha, a former player of Wolverhampton Wanderers, emerged as a standout performer in an otherwise forgettable first half. The Brazilian forward demonstrated his ability to inject energy into United’s attack.

Amorim praised Cunha’s approach, telling MUTV, “I think Matheus Cunha showed what we need. That he is a player when he receives the ball between the lines can be really aggressive in the direction of the opponents.”

Ruben Amorim on Diego Leon Diego Leon, who recently joined Manchester United from Cerro Porteno in Paraguay, also made his debut in the match. Playing as a left wing-back, the 18-year-old showed flashes of his potential despite being only two weeks into his time in Manchester.

Amorim was optimistic about the youngster’s future, stating, “Diego Leon comes from Paraguay. It's his second week in Manchester. He's done well. He's powerful, he's learning, he will be a very good player.”

Manchester United's performance against Leeds United Despite the individual highlights from Cunha and Leon, Manchester United’s overall display was underwhelming.

Ruben Amorim acknowledged the team’s struggles, particularly in midfield, noting, “We have a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park. And you can feel it is hard to win/bring the ball. But we created chances.”

What’s next for Manchester United? As Manchester United prepares for their pre-season tour of the United States, Ruben Amorim is focused on building squad cohesion and integrating new players.

The potential arrival of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo could further strengthen their team's attacking options. Amorim will likely prioritize Mbeumo’s assimilation alongside the continued development of Cunha and Leon.