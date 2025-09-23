Rudi Johnson cause of death: What we know as former Bengals star passes away at 45

Rudi Johnson, 45, the former Cincinnati Bengals running back, died by suicide in Florida at midnight on Tuesday, cops confirmed it to TMZ.

He had been facing challenges with his mental health and the potential impact of CTE, which he couldn't overcome, the report said, citing a family source mentioning that in the time leading up to his death, Johnson was fully committed to supporting others both on and off the field, something that meant the most to him.

Johnson was born on October 1, 1979, in Petersburg, Virginia. He rose to prominence at Auburn University, where his relentless work ethic earned him a reputation as one of the nation’s top running backs, as per reports. His efforts caught the attention of the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the 2001 NFL Draft. Over the next several years, Johnson became a mainstay in their backfield.

Johnson’s standout season came in 2004, when he rushed for 1,450 yards, a performance that, according to ESPN, marked the peak of his NFL career. That year, he helped propel the Bengals back into playoff contention and earned a Pro Bowl nod. Fans appreciated more than just his stats; his dependability shone through during a stretch of three consecutive seasons with over 1,300 rushing yards.

After playing in Cincinnati through the 2007 season, Johnson wrapped up his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2008. He had firmly cemented his status as one of the most dependable and productive mid-round draft picks of his time.

He accumulated 5,979 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns throughout his career, along with 676 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns over 95 games.

A native of Virginia, he entered the NFL after an outstanding junior year at Auburn, having previously spent two years at Butler Community College in Kansas. During that season, Johnson rushed for 1,567 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking second only to Auburn legend Bo Jackson in single-season rushing yards at the time, according to New York Post.

An article from mmhmf.org about Johnson's mother, Janice, read, “Mr. Johnson wanted to share his blessings with family and children in order to enhance ans (sic) stabilize their lives and to support learning opportunities for children that may not have been possible otherwise.”

Internet remembers his best plays One of the users said, “I can't handle this news today. Rudi. Rudi. Rudi! Rest in peace sir. Here is his 2nd longest TD, a 39 yarder against the Broncos on MNF in a win. One of my all time favorite players. I'm heartbroken.” Another remarked, "My fav Rudi Johnson memory will always be the time I got to meet him. He was in-studio for an appearance on NFL Total Access. I was just a lowly PA, but after the show I walked into the green room like I was an Exec Producer and thanked him for coming on. "Come back any time!"