Rudra FC finish MFA Women’s Elite Division as runners up, take a big step closer to IWL 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): After a season of sheer determination, consistency, and plenty of goals, Rudra FC ended the MFA (Mumbai Football Association) Women's Elite Division on a strong note as the first runners-up of the tournament.

With this, Rudra FC secured a place in the WIFA (Western India Football Association) Women's League and is one step closer to reaching the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2, marking its presence on the national stage. A top-two finish in the WIFA Women's League will propel Rudra FC team to IWL 2.

Supported by Capri Sports, Rudra FC showed great promise throughout the league, with seven wins and two draws in 11 games. They amassed 23 points to finish second in the standings. The club scored 27 goals and conceded only 11, demonstrating strength all around the pitch.

At WIFA, Rudra FC faces the challenge of locking horns with some of Maharashtra's best sides in a league format. With Harshada Kalbhor being named the best goalkeeper and Samruddhi Katkole winning the best midfielder award this season, the team is in great shape and will be confident heading into the new tournament. Rudra FC will aim for the title but must finish in the top two spots in the league to ensure they make it to the country's premier women's football league, a release said.

Director of Capri Sports, Jinisha Sharma, stated, "Rudra FC's achievement highlights the immense potential of women's football in India. At Capri Sports, we are committed to building a sustainable pathway for women in football and investing in their growth at every level. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to nurture talent, create opportunities, and help shape a brighter future for the sport."

The club has done well both on and off the field, and promotion to the second-tier women's football league in India will be a crucial milestone for the club.