Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come out in BCCI's defence for banning Harry Brook for 2 years after the player decided to pull himself out for IPL season 18. Vaughan stated that BCCI had informed players about the new rule last year and it wasn't right for Brook to pull out at the last instance without having an solid reason for doing so.

Why did BCCI ban Harry Brook? BCCI had banned Harry Brook after the England vice-captain decided to withdraw from IPL 2025 despite being picked by the Delhi Capitals in the mega auctions this year.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a BCCI official was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

“Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons.” the national daily quoted the new rule as reading.

Michael Vaughan defends BCCI's decision: Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Vaughan said, "I think they are right. You put yourself forward. The rules were the rules. They announced them at the end of last year's IPL. Put yourself into the auction, you say yes, and then you pull yourself out for nothing. He's not injured, he just had a feeling that he just didn't want to get over there to play in the IPL. He's going to stay in the UK,"

"I get a feeling he's probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece," the former cricketer added.

What did Harry Brook say on IPL 2025 withdrawal? In a statement announcing his decision, Brook had apologized to the Delhi Capitals for his decision but stated that playing for his country remains his priority and focus.

"I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date." Brooks said in a statement.

Notably, Brooks had earlier pulled out of the IPL 2024 season due to the death of his grandmother. BCCI had been urged by many stakeholders to take some action as foreign players pulled out of the first big season and came back during the Mini Auctions which earned them a high pay cheque.

Harry Brook's IPL Journey Harry Brook was first selected by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 and played for the franchise in 2023. After being released by the franchise, he was picked twice by Delhi Capitals but hasn't played a single match for the team.