Russell Henley net worth: Ryder Cup star’s $15M fortune and wife Teil Duncan’s $2M wealth; all you need to know

Russell Henley is stealing the spotlight at the Ryder Cup 2025, marking his debut for Team USA at Bethpage Black. The 36-year-old golfer has climbed to a career-high World No. 4 ranking this year. With a net worth of $15 million, Henley’s success on the PGA Tour, paired with his wife, Teil Duncan Henley’s $2 million fortune from her thriving art career, makes them a power couple to watch.

Russell Henley’s path to the PGA Tour Russell Henley’s rise began in Macon, Georgia, where he starred at the University of Georgia before turning pro in 2011. His first PGA Tour win came in 2013 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, setting a scoring record at 24-under-par. Fast-forward to 2025, and Henley’s fifth Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational sealed his Ryder Cup spot.

A dramatic chip-in eagle on the final day clinched a $4 million prize, edging out Collin Morikawa.

Russell Henley’s net worth With career earnings of $54,115,496, per Spotrac, and endorsements from NetJets, Titleist, and formerly Nike, Henley’s net worth sits at $15 million. His 10 top-10 finishes in 2025, including a T-4 at the 2023 Masters, showcase his consistency. Off the course, he is a philanthropist, hosting the Five-Star Kevin Brown Celebrity Classic to support Georgia charities.

Ryder Cup debut Russell Henley’s automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup, finishing fourth on the US points list, reflects his remarkable form.

At Bethpage Black, alongside University of Georgia alums like Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English, Henley’s precision could be Team USA’s edge against Europe. His T-7 at the 2024 U.S. Open shows he’s ready for the big stage.

Who is Teil Duncan Henley? Teil Duncan Henley, Russell Henley's wife, is an artist. Hailing from Columbus, Georgia, she earned a fine arts degree from Auburn University. The couple met in 2013 at her sister’s wedding, where Henley’s childhood friend was the groom.

They got engaged in 2014 on Charleston’s Pitt Street Bridge and married in October 2015. They now raise three children: Robert Russell (born 2018), Ruth Teil (2019), and Jane Edith (2022).

Teil Duncan Henley has built a $2 million net worth through her art and design ventures. Based in Charleston, her studio produces vibrant paintings, and her book, The Color Teil: Life, Work and Inspiration, details her creative journey. I