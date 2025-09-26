Russell Henley net worth: Ryder Cup star’s $15M fortune and wife Teil Duncan’s $2M wealth; all you need to know

Russell Henley is stealing the spotlight at the Ryder Cup 2025, marking his debut for Team USA at Bethpage Black. The 36-year-old golfer has climbed to a career-high World No. 4 ranking this year. With a net worth of $15 million, Henley’s success on the PGA Tour, paired with his wife, Teil Duncan Henley’s $2 million fortune from her thriving art career, makes them a power couple to watch.