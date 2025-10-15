Russell Westbrook deal: Nine-time NBA All-Star agrees to join Sacramento Kings for 18th season

Russell Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star, has agreed to join the team for his 18th season in the league, according to his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. The 2017 NBA MVP is set to bring his high-energy style to Sacramento, strengthening the team’s backcourt depth and bench production.

Russell Westbrook’s journey to the Sacramento Kings Russell Westbrook, who will turn 37 in November, remained patient in free agency this offseason, maintaining consistent communication with the Sacramento Kings. His decision to join the Sacramento Kings is influenced by existing relationships with key players like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, as well as prior connections with Dennis Schröder in the backcourt and assistant GM BJ Armstrong on the agency side. Westbrook also shares mutual respect with Kings GM Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie, setting the stage for a seamless integration.

Westbrook is expected to officially join the Kings later this week, adding a veteran presence to a team looking to make waves in the Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings' strategy The Sacramento Kings struggled with bench production last season, ranking 28th in bench points per game and 29th in bench assists per game.

Westbrook’s versatility as a point guard who can start or come off the bench makes him an ideal fit. In his previous season with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook played 75 games, starting 36, and averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting a career-best 52% on two-point shots and 44.9% overall from the field.

Russell Westbrook's storied career Russell Westbrook holds the NBA record for the most triple-doubles (203) and is one of only two players, alongside LeBron James, to amass 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 8,000 assists. With 26,205 career points, Westbrook is just 506 points shy of surpassing Oscar Robertson as the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history. Additionally, he ranks eighth all-time in career assists and needs only 75 more to join the elite group of eight players with 10,000 career assists.

Over the past three seasons, Westbrook has embraced a reserve role, appearing off the bench in 145 of his 216 games while consistently finishing in the top-10 for Sixth Man of the Year voting. His adaptability and production make him a valuable asset for the Kings.