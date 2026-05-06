Rutschmans go-ahead, pinch-hit single in ninth helps lift Orioles past Marlins 9-7

MIAMI (AP) — Adley Rutschman had a go-ahead, pinch-hit single and Leody Taveras followed with a run-scoring single in the ninth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles past the Miami Marlins 9-7 on Tuesday night, snapping a five-game skid.

The switch-hitting Rutschman replaced the lefty-swinging Samuel Basallo — who tripled, doubled and singled earlier — to face lefty Andrew Nardi (2-2). Rutschman hit a liner to left that scored Taylor Ward from second. Taveras’ single to right scored Pete Alonso. Both Ward and Alonso had reached on walks.

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Basallo drove in four runs and Alonso doubled and walked twice and scored four times for the Orioles. Rico García (3-0) got the last four outs for the win.

Liam Hicks homered and had three singles and three RBIs for the Marlins.

Miami rookie Joe Mack hit a one-out single against Andrew Kittredge in the eighth. Esteury Ruíz pinch ran for Mack and advanced on Owen Caissie’s walk. Ruíz then stole third on the front end of a double steal and raced home on a throwing error by Orioles catcher Basallo to tie it at 7.

Basallo hit an RBI triple, then scored on a fielder’s choice by Colton Cowser in the fifth to make it 7-4 and chase Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

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The Marlins got within 7-6 on consecutive homers from Hicks and Otto López against reliever Anthony Nuñez in the seventh.

In his shortest outing of the season, Alcantara gave up seven runs and eight hits, while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings.

Hicks’ two-RBI single in the second tied it at 3-all after the Orioles struck quickly against Alcantara with a three-run first.

Alonso put Baltimore ahead 2-0 with a two-run double and scored on Basallo’s double.

Miami chipped away in the bottom half against Baltimore starter Chris Bassitt when Xavier Edwards singled, advanced to third on Hicks’ single and scored on a wild pitch.

Bassitt allowed four runs and six hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

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Marlins reliever William Kempner pitched a perfect eighth in his major league debut.

RHP Brandon Young (2-1, 6.14) will start for the Orioles on Wednesday against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (2-3, 4.46).