Ruturaj Gaikwad sheds light on move to retire out Devon Conway during PBKS vs CSK clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have come back to winning ways after winning a thriller clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (April 8). Powered by Priyansh Arya, PBKS put a total of 219/6 on the board. However, CSK fell short by 18 runs and lost the match. During the chase, CSK's opener Devon Conway retired out and Ruturaj Gaikwad has clarified the reason for the decision.

Advertisement

Devon Conway getting retired out Devon Conway who smashed six boundaries and two sixes in the match, was asked to retire out in the 18th over. He registered a score of 69 runs off 49 balls in the match. Ravindra Jadeja took the charge after Conway went back to the hut. However, the tactical decision didn't work for CSK as they managed to score 201/5 at the end of their innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Devon Conway's retiring out According to the CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, the decision was taken after seeing that Conway was struggling to score runs.

"Lot of positives in the batting department. We were two or three hits away today, Devon is more of a timer of a ball. Very useful at the top of the order. Jaddu's (Ravindra Jadeja) role is completely different," he explained.

Advertisement

Ruturaj further shed light on why the team thought it was necessary to retire Devon Conway out, “You know the batsman is struggling. We waited for him to time it and then changed when we thought it was necessary.”

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings are struggling this season as they have lost four matches on the trot. They are in the ninth position of the points table with just 2 points. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are among the top four teams in the points table after winning three out of the four matches played.

Interestingly, in the previous seven times that these teams faced each other, CSK have lost six times. Moreover, after losing five back-to-back matches at Mullanpur, PBKS have finally registered a win at the venue.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XIIs Punjab Kings:

Priyansh Arya,Prabhsimran Singh (wk),Shreyas Iyer (c),Marcus Stoinis,Nehal Wadhera,Glenn Maxwell,Shashank Singh,Marco Jansen,Arshdeep Singh,Lockie Ferguson,Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: