Ruturaj Gaikwad snubbed: Ex-India captain unhappy about BCCI ignoring CSK captain, asks selectors, ‘What will he do?’

The omission of Ruturaj Gaikwad from India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad has been a topic of discussion ever since the 15-member team was announced by the BCCI last week. Not only was Gaikwad included in the Test series against Australia, the Maharashtra batter wasn’t even named in the T20I squad for the four-match series against South Africa.

The decision to overlook Gaikwad in either of the India squads despite his impressive form in domestic cricket for the past couple of years didn’t go well with former captain Krisnamachari Srikkanth as he minced no words against the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

“I don't understand it at all. When they say that Mayank Yadav bowled for a few overs and now he has also become unfit like Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag. See, for Ruturaj, I don't understand at all. Poor fellow! What will he do?” Srikanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“If he scores a century, then they can take him back into the T20I squad, right? He scored two first-class centuries, but still didn't get a chance. He got scores to back him up. Where should that guy be going now?”, he added.

BCCI picks Easwaran over Gaikwad Gaikwad, who is yet to make his Test in the longest format for India, was expected to be atleast included as the back-up opener for the five-match series. Instead, the BCCI named Gaikwad the captain of the India A squad that will play Australia A in two unofficial Test matches before the start of the BGT.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper has been among runs in Duleep Trophy, Irani Trophy and the ongoing Ranji Trophy this season. However, the BCCI opted for in-form Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who smashed four hundreds in his last four first-class matches.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran's performance has been brilliant. I'm not questioning that. But what are you doing with Ruturaj? Why aren't they twirling around with him? What's the plan? Let them do what they want with him," Srikanth said.