Ryan Cochran-Siegle claims back-to-back Olympic silver in men's super-G at Milano Cortina 2026

Ryan Cochran-Siegle entered the race as Team USA's top hope in men's Alpine skiing after a tough downhill result days earlier, where he finished 18th.

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Feb 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Silver medallist Ryan Cochran-Siegle of United States celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony (REUTERS)

American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle delivered a standout performance in the men's super-G at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, securing silver at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. This marks his second consecutive Olympic silver in the event, following his 2022 Beijing podium finish. Remarkably, the achievement came exactly 54 years after his mother, Barbara Cochran, won gold in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle after winning silver medal

"I have been able to draw inspiration from other Team USA athletes so far," Cochran-Siegle said, highlighting downhill champion Breezy Johnson and cross-country sprint silver-medallist Ben Ogden.

"Seeing their performances, I think reinstilled the belief in myself and that inspiration was really key."

