Ryan Cochran-Siegle claims back-to-back Olympic silver in men's super-G at Milano Cortina 2026

American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle delivered a standout performance in the men's super-G at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, securing silver at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. This marks his second consecutive Olympic silver in the event, following his 2022 Beijing podium finish. Remarkably, the achievement came exactly 54 years after his mother, Barbara Cochran, won gold in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.