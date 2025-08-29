Ryan Crow, Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach gets arrested domestic battery charge; all you need to know

Ryan Crow, Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach was arrested on Friday (August 29) and has been placed on administrative leave.
He has been slammed with domestic battery charge, according to Broward County jail records.
"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time," Dolphins stated.
(More to follow)