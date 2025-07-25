Ryan McMahon trade: New York Yankees address third base woes by acquiring Colorado Rockies All-Star

The New York Yankees have made a significant move to strengthen their lineup, acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. The trade sees the Bronx Bombers send two prospects to Colorado to fill a critical gap at third base in the 2025 season.

Details about the contract and long-term value Ryan McMahon’s acquisition is not just a short-term fix. He’s under contract through 2027, earning $12 million in 2025 and $16 million annually for the next two seasons, totaling $32 million. This commitment ensures stability at a position that has plagued the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon’s form Ryan McMahon will bring nine years of MLB experience to the Yankees, all with the Rockies since being drafted in the second round in 2013.

His performance this season has been remarkable. The 30-year-old has hit 16 home runs with 35 RBI, 42 runs, and a .217/.314/.403 slash line over 100 games. While his batting average is modest, his ability to get on base and provide pop makes him a clear upgrade. His left-handed bat adds balance to a lineup anchored by stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Solving a persistent problem Third base has been a weakness for the New York Yankees this year. Veteran DJ LeMahieu, recently released, struggled offensively and defensively, while prospects Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas ranked among the league’s worst hitters.

The team explored other options, including Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez, but negotiations faltered due to a valuation gap. However, McMahon, a 2024 All-Star, offers a proven solution with his defensive reliability.

Colorado Rockies’ rebuild and New York Yankees’ ambition For the Rockies, trading McMahon aligns with their focus on rebuilding. The two prospects acquired, though not yet named, represent future potential for a Colorado team in transition. On the other hand, for the Yankees, this move preserves their top prospects while addressing an immediate need.