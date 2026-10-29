'Ryan Rickelton is your mom single': Fan's banner amid South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test goes viral; netizens react

A cheeky question directed at South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton grabbed attention during the third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town, after a spectator held up a banner asking whether the cricketer’s mother was single.

The placard, which featured a pink heart, read, "Ryan Rickelton, is your mom single?" The unusual message caught the attention of television cameras on Day 3 of the series decider on Thursday, October 29, and quickly became a talking point after South African broadcaster SuperSport shared the footage on social media.

The spectator, who was wearing a cap and sunglasses, appeared to embrace the attention when the camera focused on him. He blew kisses towards the camera, took off his cap and sunglasses, and flashed a smile.

Netizens react The video has garnered over 5 lakh views.

One of the social media users shared, “Lol this uncle is living in his own server.” Another remarked, “Crazy that it's shown on camera.”

Other comments were “dont know what these jokers think is it really a joke ??”, “Worst behaviour”.

What happened in the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test? South Africa ended the third day of the decisive third Test against Australia at 140 for four in their second innings at Newlands on Thursday, holding a lead of 40 runs with six wickets still in hand.

Matthew Breetzke remained unbeaten on 19 and will resume batting on the fourth morning alongside Ryan Rickelton, who was on 8 at stumps. South Africa will aim to extend their advantage and set Australia a challenging target in the final innings.

With the three-match series tied 1-1, the winner of the Newlands Test will claim the top position in the Test world rankings, currently held by Australia.

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The pitch conditions could also influence how the match unfolds. This is the first Test to be played at Newlands in October. Although temperatures have been warm, the conditions have not been as hot as they typically are in mid-summer, when the surface can develop cracks and deteriorate.

South Africa lose four wickets despite Ackerman's half-century Aiden Markram was the first South African batter to depart, scoring just one before picking out Travis Head at mid-off off Mitchell Starc, who finished with figures of 2-29.

David Bedingham followed for 11, falling for the second time in the match while attempting a pull shot. Nathan Lyon took the catch off Josh Hazlewood's bowling.

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Marques Ackerman provided resistance with a 62-run knock from 80 deliveries. It was his second half-century of the Test, following his 95 in the first innings. However, a Starc bouncer cramped him for room, and Cameron Green caught him at slip.

Ackerman was visibly frustrated as he walked back, having attempted to review the dismissal. However, he failed to signal his decision before the review timer expired. The delay meant South Africa retained a review, while replays subsequently confirmed that he was out.

South Africa appeared set to reach stumps without losing another wicket, but captain Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 35 in the penultimate over. He played a poor shot against Lyon's spin and was bowled.

Inglis, Carey help Australia take 100-run lead Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 429 in their first innings, securing a lead of exactly 100 runs over South Africa.

Josh Inglis scored 102 off 132 balls to equal his career-best Test score and register his second century in the format. He was eventually caught behind by Rickelton off spinner Simon Harmer, who claimed four wickets for 104 runs.

Alex Carey also made a significant contribution with 80 runs, while Cooper Connolly added 29 before becoming the final Australian batter dismissed. Marco Jansen took the catch-and-bowled dismissal to finish with figures of 3-60.