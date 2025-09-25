Ryder Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, live streaming details, key players and more insights

The Ryder Cup 2025 is set to bring together golf’s elite from the United States and Europe at the iconic Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. From September 26-28, Team USA, led by captain Keegan Bradley, will battle to reclaim the title on home soil, while Luke Donald’s European squad will aim to defend their 2023 victory.

When and here is the Ryder Cup 2025? The 45th Ryder Cup will unfold over three days, from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28, at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course.

The game will begin around 7 AM ET (12 PM BST) on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s action starting at approximately 11 AM ET (4 PM BST).

Details about the venue Bethpage Black, designed in 1936 by Joseph H. Burbeck, has hosted major championships like the US Open (2002, 2009) and the PGA Championship (2019). The public course on Long Island is a fitting stage for high-stakes golf. Its infamous warning sign advises that only highly skilled golfers should tackle its challenges, setting the tone for a tough contest.

Ryder Cup 2025: Full schedule and format The Ryder Cup is a match-play event where each match is worth one point, and a total of 28 points are up for grabs.

To win the Cup, a team needs 14.5 points. However, the defending champions, Europe, can retain it with 14 points.

The format is structured as follows: Day 1 (Friday, September 26): Four foursome (alternate shot) matches and four fourball (better ball) matches.

Day 2 (Saturday, September 27): Four foursome matches and four fourball matches.

Day 3 (Sunday, September 28): Twelve singles matches.

On the first two days, the home captain, Keegan Bradley, will decide which matches are played in the morning and afternoon. Each match will be contested over a maximum of 18 holes.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 in the US? Golf fans in the United States can watch the action of the Ryder Cup 2025 live on NBC, Golf Channel, and USA Network. For those preferring to stream, Peacock offers live coverage.

List of players to participate in the upcoming tournament It is to be noted that the top six players in the Ryder Cup points list were automatically selected (Q), and the remaining six players received discretionary selection by the team captains (P).

Team USA Led by captain Keegan Bradley, the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, Team USA blends youth and talent.

Scottie Scheffler (Q)

Xander Schauffele (Q)

Russell Henley (Q)

Harris English (Q)

Bryson DeChambeau (Q)

Justin Thomas (P)

Collin Morikawa (P)

Ben Griffin (P)

Cameron Young (P)

Patrick Cantlay (P)

Sam Burns (P)

Team Europe Captain Luke Donald, aiming to emulate Tony Jacklin’s back-to-back wins from 1987, leads a seasoned European side.

Rory McIlroy (Q)

Robert MacIntyre (Q)

Tommy Fleetwood (Q)

Justin Rose (Q)

Rasmus Højgaard (Q)

Tyrrell Hatton (Q)

Shane Lowry (P)

Sepp Straka (P)

Ludvig Aberg (P)

Viktor Hovland (P)

Matt Fitzpatrick (P)