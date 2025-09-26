Ryder Cup 2025 ticket prices: How much will it cost fans to attend event at Bethpage Black golf course? Check details

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black golf course in Long Island, New York, is drawing massive crowds despite high ticket prices. With the event returning to American soil for the first time since 2021, excitement has arisen among fans. High-profile attendees like Donald Trump add to the spectacle, though officials have stated play won’t be delayed for the US President.

Advertisement

What are the ticket prices for the Ryder Cup 2025? Tickets for the Ryder Cup’s three competition days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, are priced at a hefty £750 each, according to the PGA of America. This marks a dramatic 215% increase from £350 in 2021, reflecting the event’s growing prestige. Notably, over 500,000 fans registered for the ballot system to secure these tickets.

For those looking to attend practice sessions, Wednesday and Thursday passes ranged from £255 to £370.

Corporate hospitality packages, designed for businesses entertaining clients, were snapped up in February, though specific prices weren’t disclosed. Fans who missed the initial sale face even steeper costs on the resale market, with Sunday tickets ranging from £800 to over £2,000.

Advertisement

Reason behind the price surge The PGA of America has justified the steep prices by comparing the Ryder Cup to other premier sporting events.

“We view ourselves as a tier one event that’s on par with a World Series or with an NBA Finals Game 7,” said Bryan Karns, PGA of America championship director, in an interview with SiriusXM.

He added, “There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list in the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game [of the] World Series on their bucket list.”

The event’s return to the US and the unique atmosphere of Bethpage Black have fueled demand, pushing prices to new levels.

Additional costs at Bethpage Black Beyond tickets, fans face high on-site expenses. A 16 oz Michelob Ultra or Bud Light costs £11, while a premium pint is priced at £14, adding to the overall cost of the experience. The event’s infrastructure is equally impressive, with 15 helipads built for an estimated 3,000 guests arriving by helicopter and over 1.5 square miles of tenting and flooring to accommodate the 100,000 ticket holders.

Advertisement