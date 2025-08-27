Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley chose not to be part of playing squad, here's why

Keegan Bradley, the United States of America Ryder Cup captain announced on Wednesday, that he will not select himself as a player for the American team at Bethpage Black, ending speculation about becoming the first US playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Instead, Bradley opted to focus solely on leadership, choosing Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin as his six captain’s picks to join the automatic qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know about the history of player-captains and why Bradley’s choice could shape the outcome of Ryder Cup 2025.

What is a player-captain? A player-captain in the Ryder Cup is someone who leads the team as captain while also competing as a player. It is a rare and challenging role, as it requires managing team strategy, pairings, and morale while performing at a high level on the course. In the Ryder Cup’s early days, this was more common, but it has been over 60 years since the last one.

The player-captains in Ryder Cup history so far Only 13 golfers have taken on the dual role of player and captain in the Ryder Cup’s history. Following is the full list:

Walter Hagen (United States): 1927, 1929, 1931, 1933, 1935

Dai Rees (Great Britain): 1955, 1957, 1959, 1961

Charles Whitcombe (Great Britain): 1931, 1935, 1937

Sam Snead (United States): 1951, 1959

Ted Ray (Great Britain): 1927

George Duncan (Great Britain): 1929

Ben Hogan (United States): 1947

Henry Cotton (Great Britain): 1947

Lloyd Mangrum (United States): 1953

Chick Harbert (United States): 1955

Jack Burke Jr. (United States): 1957

Jerry Barber (United States): 1961

Arnold Palmer (United States): 1963

Why did Bradley choose leadership over playing? Despite a remarkable 2025 season, with a Travelers Championship win and a world ranking of 11th, Keegan Bradley prioritized team success. Although he admitted he wanted to play, Bradley expressed that he thinks it was the "right choice" to leave himself off the squad.

He said, "I am 100 percent certain this is the right choice. He further stated, "I want to be the best captain I can be."

A strategic team selection Keegan Bradley’s picks blend experience and form: Thomas and Cantlay offer Ryder Cup pedigree, Morikawa and Burns bring consistency, and Young and Griffin add fresh talent, with Griffin notching two 2025 wins.