South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Johnson Charles and Brandon King in action for WI

SA vs WI 1st T20 Cricket Match LIVE Score: South Africa face West Indies in the 1st T20I on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, at Boland Park in Paarl, kicking off a three-match T20I series, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa, led by captain Aiden Markram, have named a strong home squad with big hitters like Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton and a pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. They are aiming to set the tone early on home soil after mixed T20 results of late.

West Indies, under the leadership of Shai Hope, arrive eager to rediscover form following a recent 1–2 T20I series loss to Afghanistan and will lean on firepower from players such as Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder and Rovman Powell. With West Indies historically holding a slight edge in this rivalry and both sides sharpening ahead of the World Cup, the opening clash promises an intense and entertaining start to the series.

Full Squads

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram(c), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph