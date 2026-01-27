Subscribe

South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Johnson Charles and Brandon King in action for WI

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: All eyes are on the series opener as SA face WI in the 1st T20I, with both teams eager to make an early statement. Toss at 9:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated27 Jan 2026, 09:44:59 PM IST
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score(AFP)

SA vs WI 1st T20 Cricket Match LIVE Score: South Africa face West Indies in the 1st T20I on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, at Boland Park in Paarl, kicking off a three-match T20I series, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa, led by captain Aiden Markram, have named a strong home squad with big hitters like Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton and a pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. They are aiming to set the tone early on home soil after mixed T20 results of late.

West Indies, under the leadership of Shai Hope, arrive eager to rediscover form following a recent 1–2 T20I series loss to Afghanistan and will lean on firepower from players such as Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder and Rovman Powell. With West Indies historically holding a slight edge in this rivalry and both sides sharpening ahead of the World Cup, the opening clash promises an intense and entertaining start to the series.

Full Squads

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram(c), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

27 Jan 2026, 09:44:59 PM IST

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE: WI off to a flying start

West Indies are 29/0 after 3 overs. The openers have wasted no time settling in. Brandon King has looked particularly fluent, striking 23 off 14 deliveries with four boundaries and a six, keeping the pressure firmly on the Proteas bowlers early. Johnson Charles is playing the supporting role for now, ticking along as West Indies maintain a healthy run rate of 9.67.

27 Jan 2026, 09:34:36 PM IST

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE: WI Playing XI

Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase(c), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

27 Jan 2026, 09:34:17 PM IST

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE: SA Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka

27 Jan 2026, 09:04:03 PM IST

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE: Toss update

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl.

27 Jan 2026, 08:53:10 PM IST

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first T20I between South Africa and West Indies at Boland Park in Paarl.

