Sabastian Sawe wins 2025 Berlin Marathon; unseasonable heat blocks his record attempt

Sabastian Sawe had his sights set on Eliud Kipchoge’s 2022 Berlin Marathon course record of 2:01:09.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated21 Sep 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the 51st edition of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.
Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the 51st edition of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.(AFP)

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya clinched a commanding victory at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday (September 21). He outpaced his rivals with a remarkable time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 16 seconds. Despite his dominant performance, unseasonably warm weather dashed his hopes of breaking the course record.

Sebastian Sawe's performance at the Berlin Marathon

Sabastian Sawe, a 29-year-old Kenyan marathoner, set an electrifying pace from the outset, covering the first kilometer in a mere 2:44, faster than any previous Berlin Marathon runner. His early surge left competitors and even some pacemakers struggling to keep up. By the halfway mark, Sawe clocked an impressive 1:00:16, with only two pacemakers still by his side. Eventually, he ran the final 19 kilometers alone.

Sabastian Sawe’s performance was a masterclass in resilience and speed, finishing four minutes ahead of Japan’s Akira Akasaki and over 4½ minutes ahead of Ethiopia’s Chimdessa Debele.

“I did my best,” Sawe expressed post-race. “I am so happy.”

Heat halts record-breaking dream

Sabastian Sawe had his sights set on Eliud Kipchoge’s 2022 Berlin Marathon course record of 2:01:09, which was a world record at the time. The current world record, set by Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, stands at 2:00:35. However, Berlin’s unexpected weather shift proved to be a formidable obstacle. Temperatures soared to 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F), unseasonably warm for late September, sapping Sawe’s energy as the race progressed.

“You can’t do anything about the weather. I was ready for everything,” Sawe remarked. By the 35-kilometer mark, it became clear that both the course and world records would remain intact, as the rising heat slowed his pace.

What happened in the women’s race?

In the women’s race, Sabastian Sawe’s compatriot Rosemary Wanjiru emerged victorious with a time of 2:21:05, narrowly edging out Ethiopia’s Dera Dida. The close finish added to the day’s excitement, showcasing the depth of talent in the women’s field and reinforcing Kenya’s dominance in long-distance running.

Details about the Berlin Marathon

The Berlin Marathon, one of the world’s most prestigious races, drew 55,000 runners this year. Security was a top priority, with over 800 police officers patrolling the course and stewards on bicycles shadowing the lead runners to prevent disruptions.

Recent protests at events like the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, coupled with past environmental activism targeting the marathon’s BMW sponsorship, prompted these heightened measures.

 
 
Sports
