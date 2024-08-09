Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is awaiting a decision on receiving a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 following her disqualification from the final in a 50kg wrestling event. Amid the wait, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spoke on Phogat's disqualification. The legendary cricketer batted for Phogat and said, “For her to be robbed of a deserving silver medal defies logic and sporting sense." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday that a decision on awarding former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat a silver medal following her disqualification from the women's 50 kg wrestling final will be made before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed the weight mark for the 50-kilograms event final, as she was declared overweight by 100 grams on Wednesday. The disqualification also cost her getting a medal of any color.

Tendulkar shared his statement on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and noted that Vinesh Phogat had secured a spot in Paris Olympics Final ‘fair and square’.

Tendulkar further noted, “Her (Vinesh Phogat) disqualification by weight was before the finals".

Slamming Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics when she was just one game away from a gold medal, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Every sport has rules and those rules need to be seen in context, maybe even revisited at times."

Vinesh Phogat had advanced to the gold medal by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

“It would have been understandable if an athlete were to have been disqualified for ethical breaches such as the usage of performance-enhancing drugs. In that case, not being awarded any medal and being placed last would be justifiable." Tendulkar contended.

"However, Vinesh beat her opponents fairly to reach the top two. She definitely deserves a silver medal," Tendulkar said.

“While we all wait for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, let us hope and pray that Vinesh gets the recognition she deserves," the master blaster added.