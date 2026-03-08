Sachin Tendulkar reveals why India bowlers outsmarted New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared sharp insights into the bowling battle that defined India’s edge over New Zealand in their recent T20 World Cup match on Sunday (March 8).

Mastery of slower balls and length variation Sachin Tendulkar zeroed in on one clear contrast between the two teams. He said, “The difference between India’s bowlers and New Zealand’s bowlers today is that India are using the slower, short-pitched balls much more effectively, and varying the lengths better.”

India’s pacers and spinners mixed knuckleballs, cutters, and well-directed short deliveries to keep New Zealand batters guessing. These variations prevented free scoring and forced errors, especially when aggressive shots were on the batters’ minds.

Ground dimensions dictate smart bowling The venue itself played a starring role in the strategy. Tendulkar explained why these choices worked so well, "That becomes important on a ground like this and can play a big role, where the square boundaries are longer than the straight ones."

With bigger square boundaries, big hits square of the wicket carried extra risk. India’s bowlers smartly avoided feeding the batters’ strengths, instead pushing them toward straighter areas where fielders waited or forcing mistimed strokes. New Zealand’s bowlers, on the other hand, appeared less flexible with lengths, allowing India’s top order to settle and accelerate.

Pressure-building approach pays off India’s disciplined execution under pressure stood out. Bowlers consistently hit the right areas, building dots and then striking with variations. This approach choked the run flow and created wicket-taking opportunities at crucial stages.

Tendulkar’s breakdown shows how modern T20 cricket rewards intelligence over just raw speed or spin. Small adjustments, slower balls, surprise bouncers, clever changes of pace, turned the contest in India’s favour.