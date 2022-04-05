Sachin Tendulkar's ‘throwback’ picture has gotten every fan nostalgic. See here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tendulkar's walk down memory lane is a photo of a local bus that he must have taken to travel to Shivaji Park where the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
World class batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture oh him on a Mumbai local bus, hash tagging it as throwback. Known for posting several interesting things on his social media handle that keeps his followers hooked, Tendulkar's latest post has every Mumbaikar feel “MAX RELATE".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
World class batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture oh him on a Mumbai local bus, hash tagging it as throwback. Known for posting several interesting things on his social media handle that keeps his followers hooked, Tendulkar's latest post has every Mumbaikar feel “MAX RELATE".
Tendulkar's walk down memory lane is a photo of a local bus that he must have taken to travel to Shivaji Park where the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket.
Tendulkar's walk down memory lane is a photo of a local bus that he must have taken to travel to Shivaji Park where the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket.
“No better feeling than recalling childhood and growing up days with such fondness," commented former cricketer Dilip Doshi on the post.
Shivaji Park is the place where the legendary cricketer started his career under coach Ramakant Achrekar. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had said that Shivaji Park will always hold a special place in his heart as the park was where he took his guiding steps in the world of competitive cricket.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!