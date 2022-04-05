Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sachin Tendulkar's 'throwback' picture has gotten every fan nostalgic. See here

Sachin Tendulkar's ‘throwback’ picture has gotten every fan nostalgic. See here

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

Tendulkar's walk down memory lane is a photo of a local bus that he must have taken to travel to Shivaji Park where the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

World class batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture oh him on a Mumbai local bus, hash tagging it as throwback. Known for posting several interesting things on his social media handle that keeps his followers hooked, Tendulkar's latest post has every Mumbaikar feel “MAX RELATE". 

Tendulkar's walk down memory lane is a photo of a local bus that he must have taken to travel to Shivaji Park where the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket.

The post that was shared a day ago has got over six lakh likes so far. 

“Rewind to childhood," he captioned the post on Instagram. He also added the hashtag #throwback to the post.

See the post here

Clad in a blue shirt and denims, Sachin can be seen posing by standing on the gate and then sitting inside the bus in a second picture. 

The bus which is red in colour has the number 315 on it and also Ram Ganesh Gadkari (Shivaji Park) written on it.

“No better feeling than recalling childhood and growing up days with such fondness," commented former cricketer Dilip Doshi on the post. 

Shivaji Park is the place where the legendary cricketer started his career under coach Ramakant Achrekar. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had said that Shivaji Park will always hold a special place in his heart as the park was where he took his guiding steps in the world of competitive cricket.

