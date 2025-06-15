England-India Test series: Sachin Tendulkar steps in to save Pataudi legacy - Report

India are set to play a five-match Test series against England, beginning on June 20th at Headingley, Leeds. Earlier, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to retire the Pataudi Trophy (given to the winner of the bilateral series), honouring the legacy of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

In its place, the ECB proposed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named after cricket legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. The announcement sparked discussions and faced criticism. However, Indian legend, Tendulkar, intervened to save the Pataudi legacy.

Sachin Tendulkar’s intervention Sachin Tendulkar, one of cricket’s greatest ambassadors, stepped in to preserve the Pataudi legacy. He personally reached out to officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ECB, urging them to retain the Pataudi name in the series, according to reports from Cricbuzz. His heartfelt appeal prompted a reconsideration by the ECB. Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary and current Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), also played a crucial role in the discussions.

A new chapter for the Pataudi legacy The ECB has now confirmed a plan to retain the Pataudi connection, the report further stated. An ECB official stated, “Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series.”

To honour Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a medallion named after him is likely to be introduced, which will be presented to the winning captain of the series. This decision ensures that Pataudi’s legacy will remain in the evolving narrative of the India-England rivalry.

The renaming ceremony gets postponed Ahead of the tour, the renaming of the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy has been postponed to respect the lives lost in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost)," a very high-ranked ECB official told Cricbuzz on Saturday. Both the BCCI and ECB officials are deciding on a flexible new date. "The BCCI is still deciding on the right time for the announcement. The announcement had been kept flexible due to the tragedy," the ECB official further said.

India's tour of England Test schedule First Test: June 20-24, Headingley, Leeds

Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s, London

Fourth Test: July 23-27, Old Trafford, Manchester