Sachin Tendulkar's honest assessment of skipper Shubman Gill: ‘If captain is in good form, it makes huge difference…’

Ever since taking over from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill has been leading India from the front in Test cricket. Although he Started with a loss in Leeds, Gill showed enough improvement in his leadership skills in Birmingham to lead India to a 336-run win to draw level in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Besides his leadership, Gill is also the most consistent Indian batter so far in the series. With three hundreds in four innings, including a double ton in the second Test, the Indian captain 585 runs. He is just 18 runs shy of surpassing Rahul Dravid for most runs in a single tour of England.

Tendulkar, who was present at Lord's on Thursday, opined that India's comeback win at Edgbaston was largely due to Gill's rich form with the bat. “He's been good. He's very calm and composed," Tendulkar told Star Sports after unveiling his portrait at the MCC musuem.

“I strongly believe in how the rest of the 10 players react to what he is doing and the decisions he is making, which have been measured decisions, very thought of. And his batting is complementing that as well, because if a captain is in good form, it makes a huge difference in the decision-making,” added the legendary cricketer.