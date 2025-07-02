Sacramento Kings trade Jonas Valanciunas to Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric - Report

The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets have made a big deal just as NBA free agency began on July 1, 2025. Denver will acquire center Jonas Valanciunas from the Kings in exchange for forward Dario Saric. The trade comes shortly after Sacramento picked up Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards in a February 2025 trade-deadline move.

Denver Nuggets' strategy Jonas Valanciunas will be a strong addition to the Denver Nuggets' roster. Last season, Valanciunas averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 81 games, starting 21 of them. He’s a tough player who can score inside, take rebounds, and protect the rim. This makes him a great fit alongside Nikola Jokic, who had an incredible 2024-25 season but finished second in MVP voting to Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This trade isn’t Denver’s only move. They also traded Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson on July 1. With Valanciunas and Johnson, the Nuggets are building a stronger team around Jokic to compete for a championship.

Dario Saric's inclusion into the Sacramento Kings team The Sacramento Kings are getting Dario Saric, a forward who can shoot from outside and pass well. Saric’s ability to stretch the floor will help stars like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis by creating more space for them to attack. Saric’s skills fit Sacramento’s fast-paced, offensive style. He can play as a backup or alongside Sabonis, giving the Kings more options in their lineup.

What is next for both teams? Both teams will need to adjust quickly as the 2025-26 NBA season nears. Denver’s new-look roster, with Valanciunas and Johnson, should make them a bigger threat in the Western Conference. Sacramento will look to Saric to add scoring and flexibility to their offense. With free agency just starting, more trades and signings could shake things up even further.