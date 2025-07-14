Saina Nehwal divorce: Olympic medallist badminton star announces separation with Parupalli Kashyap; 'life takes us...'

Saina Nehwal, Indian badminton star made an announcement of separation from her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, on Sunday (July 13). She shared the news with an emotional Instagram post which have sent shockwaves through the sporting world.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's journey together Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s relationship began on the badminton courts, where their shared passion for the sport blossomed into love. The couple dated for over a decade. They tied the knot almost seven years ago on December 14, 2018, in a private ceremony. Kashyap’s transition from a fellow player to Saina’s coach symbolized their deep trust and mutual respect, making their partnership a unique one in the world of sports.

The dynamics between Saina and Kashyap were more than just romantic, their professional partnership inspired many. Kashyap’s role as Saina’s coach was particularly significant after 2016, when injuries began to take a toll on her career. He was often seen courtside, offering advice and emotional support during domestic tournaments and international qualifiers.

A standout moment came in 2019 when Saina, under Kashyap’s guidance, defeated an in-form PV Sindhu at the National Championships, showcasing her resilience and their effective collaboration.

Saina Nehwal's Instagram post In her Instagram story, Saina wrote, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Saina Nehwal's post

Saina Nehwal's career Saina Nehwal made history as the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, securing a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. This achievement placed her alongside weightlifter Karnam Malleshwari as one of only two Indian women to win an Olympic medal at the time.

Saina’s illustrious career also includes two World Championship medals (one gold and one silver), three Commonwealth Games gold medals (singles in 2010 and 2018, and mixed team in 2010), and two Asian Games bronze medals (2014 and 2018). In 2015, she became the first Indian woman to achieve the world no. 1 ranking in badminton.

However, Saina's results were inconsistent in her later years, with her last professional match played in June 2023. While she has not officially announced her retirement, her focus has shifted away from competitive play.

Also Read | Badminton-Dane Antonsen and South Koreas An win Indonesia Open crown